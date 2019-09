For Art's Sake

Margarita Round-frame Faux Pearl-embellished Gold-tone Sunglasses

£180.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

For Art's Sake's 'Margarita' sunglasses are handmade from polished gold-tone metal and fitted with graduating purple lenses. This pair is detailed with miniature faux pearls across the bridge and has adjustable jade nose pads. Stow yours in the velvet case when travelling to keep them scratch free.