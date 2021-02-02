Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Anthropologie
Maren Leather Desk Blotter
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Maren Leather Desk Blotter
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Maren Leather Desk Blotter
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Day's Last Light Reed Diffuser
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Shimmer Snood
$38.00
$14.50
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted