Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorTravel
Yoki Bags

Marbleized Cosmetics Bag

$32.00$14.98
At Nordstrom
Everything for your face is in one place when you tote this super-roomy cosmetics bag with a carry handle, marbleized pattern and golden metallic zipper.
Featured in 1 story
Black Friday Who? Nordstrom's Sale Starts Now
by Ray Lowe