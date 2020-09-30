Nyakio

Maracuja & Yangu Rescue Oil

$40.49

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Nyakio's Rescue Oil helps soothe and nourish stressed skin. A special blend of luxurious oils including cold-pressed Maracuja & Yangu which are high in unsaturated fatty acids, helps to create a gentle barrier on the skin.After cleansing, lightly massage three to five drops onto the face and neck. Use morning and evening.Formulated without: sulfates, phthalates, parabens, mineral oil, petrolatum, formaldehyde