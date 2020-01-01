Tarte

Tarte Cosmetics Maracuja C-Brighter Eye Treatment hydrates, tones and firms the delicate skin around the eyes. Vitamin C improves the appearance of sun-damaged skin and promotes collagen production to visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Exotic and rare maracuja fruit, derived from the Amazon is rich in essential fatty acids that help nourish and protect skin. Key Ingredients: C-brighter™ technology: powerful complex of antioxidant plant extracts (rice bran, mango & coconut) to help fight visible signs of aging. Maracuja: rich in essential fatty acids & vitamin C for firmer, brighter, smoother looking skin . Oat sugars: help remove dead surface cells to smooth & firm skin. Vitamin E: natural preservative that also acts as an emollient & antioxidant. Hyaluronic acid & squalene: work in harmony to retain & deliver moisture for a refreshed, plumped up appearance.