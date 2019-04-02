Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Laura Ashley
Mara Long Sleeve Cropped Top
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Classic long sleeve top gets a romantic-spring makeover from Laura Ashley, available only at Urban Outfitters. Made from a ribbed stretch cotton with an allover floral print that hugs every curve from the crew neck to the cropped hem.
Featured in 1 story
Laura Ashley And Urban Outfitters 2019 Collection
by
Emily Ruane
Zara
Striped Top With Frilly Cuff
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Coach
Side Opening Blouse With Applique
$450.00
from
Coach
BUY
Givenchy
Striped Turtleneck
$990.00
from
Kirna Zabête
BUY
& Other Stories
Cubist Print Silk Shirt
$95.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Laura Ashley
Exclusive Romance Toile Removable Wallpaper
$39.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Laura Ashley
Keighley Cotton Reversible Quilt Set
$200.00
$99.99
from
Joss & Main
BUY
Laura Ashley
Bella Lace Trim Maxi Dress
£49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Laura Ashley
Maisy Mock Neck Mini Dress
£45.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
