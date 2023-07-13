Maniscripting

Maniscripting Journal

THIS IS A LUXURIOUS AND PREMIUM UNDATED 90-DAY JOURNAL - This journal is scientifically backed and proven that the powerful process of visualizing and writing down your desires will help activate your subconscious mind, enabling you to achieve anything you set your mind to. Whether you're searching for happiness, love, success, or all three — this workbook + undated 90-day journal will inspire you to be intentional and take action on manifesting greatness in your life. ACHIEVE YOUR GOALS AND MANIFEST YOUR DESIRES - The Maniscripting Journal is designed to help you get clear on your goals and desires, transform your life, and awaken your soul. The powerful process of visualizing and writing down your desires will help activate your subconscious mind, enabling you to achieve anything you set your mind to. SELF DEVELOPMENT WORKBOOK AND MANIFESTATION JOURNAL-Inside this ultimate journal, you will find 50 writing prompts and reflection questions, daily habit tracker, monthly priorities and goals list, wheel of life checkin pages, how to create a vision board, emotional guidance scale, crystal dictionary, chakra guide, moon rituals, self love rituals, money rituals, energy protection rituals, activation challenges including a reading list, decluttering, lifestyle detox, sleep and self-care challenge. INCREASE YOUR HAPPINESS AND VIBRATION- Immerse yourself in this undated 90-day journey of self-discovery, clearing limiting beliefs, learn how to love yourself again, and create clear intentions for living your desired reality. This journal includes tutorials to increase your vibration and frequency and monthly high vibe challenges to help you create your dream life! OVER 150 PAGES AND A FREE VIDEO COURSE - With over 300 pages of magic, this journal covers everything from self-discovery, to letting go of things that no longer serve you, to truly understanding who it is that you are, what you what for your life, what you are passionate about, and finding out your purpose. Every journal comes with free access to a guided course to help you activate your desires and connect with other like-minded women using the journal too! THE PERFECT GIFT - The journal comes in a beautiful box, making it the perfect gift for the woman that loves to work on herself and journal. This is a A4 size journal, ensuring that you have plenty of room to journal comfortably.