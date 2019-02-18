Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Band of Gypsies

Mallorey Floral Print Velvet Dress

$119.00$71.40
At Nordstrom
A plush velvet maxi blooming with floral jacquard blooms channels '90s grunge."/
Featured in 1 story
The Nordstrom Winter Sale Has The Real Deal Goods
by Marissa Rosenblum