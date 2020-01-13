Malibu C

Malibu C Swimmers Wellness Treatment Kit

$30.00

Malibu C Swimmers Wellness Collection . Key ingredients and their benefits - Allantoin - Prevents scalp irritation and inflammation. Antioxidant Pro Vitamin B5 (Panthenol) - Helps protect against the damaging effects of the environment including air, UV rays, and water. Also penetrates hair?s cortex to increase moisture retention. Flax Protein - A new and superior plant protein that conditions while leaving a remarkable smooth, silky feel. Provides moisture binding properties and creates a barrier that protects against external pollutants while retaining natural oils and moisture. Malibu C Exclusive Wellness Shampoo Complex - 100% vegan. Derived from Coconut; no animal-derivatives. Pure and clear formula contains no colorants or harsh ingredients. Sulfate-free cleansing agents originate from a multi-functional mild surfactant technology that offers foam-boosting properties and is much gentler than traditional sodium laurel sulfate-based shampoo formulas to help prevent dryness and scalp irritation. Rice Protein - Unique, this vegetable protein enhances the manageability and body of hair. Smoothes hair cuticle; improves gloss and texture while providing a protective barrier on damaged, oxidized hair.safe for all ages, all hair types (except white, non-pigmented hair). Natural UV-inhibitors protect and preserve shine and color.