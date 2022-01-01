Revolution Beauty

Makeup Revolution Eye Bright Illuminating Under Eye Concealer

$10.00

Tired eyes, THIS is your wakeup call! Makeup Revolution Eye Bright Illuminating Under Eye Concealer has been specially formulated to target under-eye circles, offering flexible buildable coverage with a max-level hit of Vitamin C to actively treat the area as you conceal! Featuring a fluffy flocked sponge applicator, this brightening concealer can be used to conceal blemishes, redness and seamlessly erase under eye bags for an instantly brightened effect. The smooth, creamy formula blends beautifully for an undetectable finish- no retouch required! To use: Dab onto the undereye area and blend with the finger or sponge. Finish with the Eye Bright Powder for longer lasting results.