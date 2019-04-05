Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Priscilla Ono X Eloquii
Makeup Holder Belt Bag
$79.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Eloquii
Priscilla Ono x ELOQUII Makeup Holder Belt Bag and shop our selection of designer women's plus size Belts , clothing and fashionable accessories.
Featured in 1 story
Eloquii X Priscilla Ono Plus-Size Collection
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Coach
Bleecker Sullivan Hobo In Ultra Navy Pebbled Leather
$378.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Top Handle Small Bag
$59.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Kenzo
Le Dix-huit Mini Satchel
$765.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
DANNIJO
Lypton
$698.00
from
DANNIJO
BUY
More from Priscilla Ono X Eloquii
DETAILS
Priscilla Ono X Eloquii
Belted Banana Pant
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Priscilla Ono X Eloquii
Cargo Pant Jogger With Belt
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Priscilla Ono X Eloquii
Sheer Collared Shirt
$69.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Priscilla Ono X Eloquii
Belted Palazzo Pant
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted