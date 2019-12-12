BS-MALL

Makeup Brushes Premium 14 Pcs Synthetic Foundation Powder Concealers

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

【14-PIECE BRUSH COLLECTION】 Cover all your needs of all Your Makeup. Using BS-MALL blending brush, eyebrow brush, eyeshadow brushes and so on can give you results similar to makeup applied by a professional makeup artist! 【FIT EVERY FACE】The eye makeup brushes come in a variety of shapes and sizes hence suitable for contouring & highlighting for every face shape. 【Vegan & Cruelty-Free Bristles】 The bristles are well made of durable synthetic fiber - soft and silky nylon, ensuring for long time use. All the makeup brushes are fine and dense, suitable for even the most sensitive skin. With a great holding power of powder, the brushes would be a good helper to create a flawless look. 【Ideal For Gift】 Intended for makeup beginners and enthusiasts as the makeup brush kit is easy to use and superior in quality at an affordable price, a complete assortment to allow you to keep your makeup. Selected gift for mom, wife or female friends. 【BS-MALL Brand】 Synthetic Brush Hair, High Quality and Great Price