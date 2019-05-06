Major Glow Body Oil
$52.00
A luxuriously-scented, pearlescent body oil designed to moisturize and illuminate the skin with an otherworldly glow.Highlighted Ingredients: - Stabilized Vitamin C: Absorbs into the skin and supports natural collagen production.- Vitamin E and Magnolia Bark Extract: Defend the skin from free radical damage, and help the skin glow from inside out.- Olive Oil and Squalane: Moisturize, smooth the look of skin, and give off a healthy-looking glow without leaving an oily finish. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Inspired by the flawless, next-to-naked looks Patrick creates for his editorial clients, this fragrant body oil contains shimmering, multifaceted pearls to give skin a rich, multidimensional glow. The antioxidant-packed formula is scented with notes of jasmine and radiant saffron, with mineral facets of ambergris.