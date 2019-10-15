Better Love

Maitai Multi-fun Couples Vibe

Full of sexy inspiration waiting to be discovered. The MaiTai Multi-fun Couples Vibe boasts a special shape with 3 powerful engines that can be artfully integrated into your lovemaking. The one motor in the upper main body and the two in the lower tip of the curved pleasure arms provide distributed vibrations. Whether against, on top of, in, under, or in between - the all-round shape stimulates you the way you need it! The two lower motors can be controlled separately from the upper, so that both parts of the vibrator have 10 unique modes. With 2 buttons, you can create as many as 100 combinations. Highlights 10 Vibration modes 3 motors USB Rechargeable Waterproof IPX7