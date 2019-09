Maison Margiela

Maison Margiela Iridescent Bomber Jacket

£4815.00

Multicolor iredescent bomber jacket Long sleeves Ribbed neck Double neck fastening with zip and velcro Adjustable hem Three pocket detail to front Hand wash Made in Italy Fits true to size Main: 100% wool Lining: 100% polyester Trimmings: 100% polyurethane Model wears size 38 IT Model measurements: height 177cm; bust 85cm; hips 90cm; waist 61cm