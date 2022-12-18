Maison Balzac

Maison Balzac Brule Parfum Oil Burner

$59.00

An elegant glass oil burner to scent your space. If you’d like something to enhance your home both in terms of scent and style, this is it. The Maison Balzac Brule Parfum Oil Burner - Pink is another class of oil burner, beautifully designed and made of heat resistant glass. It will look lovely on your shelf or table, and also make your home smell sensational when paired with the right essential oil. The pale pink transparent shade adds a touch of low-key femininity. Just right. Why will I love my Maison Balzac Brule Parfum Oil Burner? Pink transparent glass Scent your space Adds to the look of your home Can be used with essential oils Heat resistant glass 12cm high, 10cm wide Comes with an Australian beeswax tealight How should I use my Maison Balzac Brule Parfum Oil Burner? You’ll need a tealight candle, some fresh water, and your essential oil of choice. Pour water into the top half of the burner until it’s about half full, then add about five drops of your essential oil. Light your candle in the lower half of the burner, and let its warmth gently help the scent permeate your space. Gorgeous. Check out the Maison Balzac oils if you’re in need of inspiration. Please note, this vessel is not intended to be used with wax melts. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.