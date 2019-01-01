Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Balenciaga
Magnet L Earring
$235.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Balenciaga
Featured in 1 story
18 Ways To Wear Ultra Violet, The Color Of 2018
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Dady Bones
Feeling Grape Earrings
$45.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Purple Rhinestone Cupchain Earrings
$18.00
$7.20
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Aldo
Keaveny
$20.00
$10.00
from
Aldo
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Sugarbush Petal Hoop Earring
$175.00
from
Lele Sadoughi
BUY
More from Balenciaga
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Neo Oval-frame Acetate Glasses
£185.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Gold-tone Earrings
£275.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
40 Round Mules
£535.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Double-layer Kaftan Dress
£2415.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Revolve
The Carry On Cosmetic Case
$38.00
from
Revolve
BUY
DETAILS
Leigh Miller
Gold Double Drop Earrings
$170.00
$112.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Broadway Acetate Hoop Earrings
$125.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
DETAILS
Weekday
Thick Hoop Earrings
£7.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted