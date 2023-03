Courant

The perfect accessory for an iPhone and AirPods user. Magnetically snap-on your iPhone 12/13/14 on the charging stand, and place your wireless charging AirPods on the base. This unique, sleek design, inspired by home decor, works best on your desk or bedside.