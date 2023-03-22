Courant

The MAG:1 is a magnetic, wireless travel-friendly charger wrapped in designer-quality Italian Leather and sleek matte aluminum alloy. Why Choose MAG:1? Compatible with the latest MagSafe technology from Apple Made for travel - this charger works best on the go where space saving is top of mind—we love it in airports, hotel rooms, and coffee shops, or wherever you might find yourself needing a charge. Plugs into wall outlets, iPads and laptops with USB-C Comes with a Courant-branded travel pouch for easy, organized storage Features an extra-long charging cord (6 feet), allowing you extra length when outlets are frustratingly placed For full magnetic compatibility, we recommend using MAG:1 with the iPhone 12, 13 or 14. This product does not come with a power adapter.