Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Valet Studio
Mafalda Barrettes
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Valet Studio
Also available in jade, obsidian, pink and taupe.
Featured in 1 story
20 Gifts For Every Member In Your Squad
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Mikyri
Hair Band
$129.00
from
Yoox
BUY
Stella Jean
Geometric Waxed Cotton Headpiece
$80.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
COS
Hair Pins
$7.00
from
COS
BUY
Ganni
Charron Scrunchie In Serenity Blue
$20.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
More from Valet Studio
Valet Studio
Valet Mafalda Embellished Resin Hair Clips
£29.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Valet Studio
Mafalda Embellished Eesin Hair Clips
£29.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Valet Studio
Kelly Glitter Resin Hair Clips
£29.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
Valet Studio
Set Of 2 Ursula Shell Clips
$43.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Scunci
Elite Scrunchie Set
$10.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted