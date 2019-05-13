Lonely Label

The Maeve Midline, a comfortable stretch mesh style featuring delicate rouleau strap detailing. One of our most supportive softcup shapes, Maeve has a reinforced underbust band and side boning for added shape and structure. A scalloped floral stretch lace is panelled with flexible mesh, making this style super comfortable to wear. Plunge neckline, midline section. Wider shoulder straps for additional support. 86% nylon, 14% spandex (main) 89% nylon, 11% spandex (contrast) Naomi wears 12DD and large briefs. India wears 10D and small briefs.