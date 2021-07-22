Maeve

Maeve High-rise Relaxed Shorts

$88.00 $59.95

Style No. 4125650590023; Color Code: 072 Effortlessly sweet, this high-rise pair delivers vintage-inspired charm in spades. Style it with a crop top and sandals for a breezy summer look that's sure to earn you compliments. About Maeve The name "Maeve" references a purple flower, a Greek goddess, and a famously beautiful Irish warrior queen. In light of these inspirations, it's no surprise that their collection is structured yet delicate, a representation of beauty and strength at once. Each Maeve design is refined, flattering, and - best of all - exclusively ours. Viscose, linen, cotton, elastane Side zip Machine wash Imported