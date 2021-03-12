Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
Staud
Maeve Anklet Flat
$295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Need a few alternatives?
Jeffrey Campbell
Ballerine Ballet Flats
BUY
$110.00
Shopbop
Hunter
Terry Beach Slide Sandals
BUY
C$81.90
Free People
Gucci
Dionysus Crystal-embellished Leather Loafers
BUY
C$1185.00
MatchesFashion
Sacai
Black Double Loafers
BUY
C$1100.00
SSENSE
More from Staud
Staud
Bean Bag
BUY
£160.00
24S
Staud
Joan Dress
BUY
$99.75
$285.00
Staud
Staud
Shoko Sweater
BUY
$165.00
Staud
Staud
Custom Mini Shirley Leather Bag Blush
BUY
$350.00
Staud
More from Flats
Jeffrey Campbell
Ballerine Ballet Flats
BUY
$110.00
Shopbop
Hunter
Terry Beach Slide Sandals
BUY
C$81.90
Free People
Gucci
Dionysus Crystal-embellished Leather Loafers
BUY
C$1185.00
MatchesFashion
Sacai
Black Double Loafers
BUY
C$1100.00
SSENSE
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted