Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Frankie Shop
Maesa Pleated Woven Wide-leg Cargo Pants
$341.24
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
More from Frankie Shop
Frankie Shop
Hailey Cotton Oversized Cargo Trousers
BUY
$237.29
$474.57
Net-A-Porter
Frankie Shop
Hailey Cotton Oversized Cargo Trousers
BUY
$156.00
$285.00
MatchesFashion
Frankie Shop
Cala Striped Midi Shirt Dress
BUY
£157.15
Net-A-Porter
Frankie Shop
Kai High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$302.92
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted