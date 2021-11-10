Hartman

Madrid Acacia Wood Outdoor Lounge Chair & Footstool Set

$314.00

Buy Now Review It

At Temple & Webster

Features: Materials: 100% FSC certified acacia wood frame, polyester cushions Includes: 1 x lounge chair, 1 x footstool Lounge chair dimensions: 80 x 85 x 68cm Footstool dimensions: 36 x 56 x 56cm Product Details: Type: Lounge Chair Outer Frame Material: Timber Timber Construction Type: Solid Wood Upholstery / Seat Material Details: Polyester Primary Colour: Medium Timber Recommended Weight Capacity: 120 Kilograms Foldable: No Stackable: No Arms: Yes Box Contents: 1 x lounge chair, 1 x footstool UV Resistant: Yes Care Instructions: for daily care & spills, simply wipe clean using a soft, dry cloth; to remove dirt & grime, periodically clean using a sponge & mild detergent solution as required; avoid the use of abrasive chemicals, harsh cleaners, rough cleaning pads & polishes; keep out of direct sunlight if not in use or use furniture cover to prolong lifespan; refer to the product cleaning, care & maintenance tag attached to the product Cushions Included Cushions Included: Yes Cushions Detachable: Yes Cushion Cover Material: Polyester Machine Washable Cushion Cover: Yes Assembly Required Assembly Required: Yes Type of Assembly: Minimal Recommended Persons Required for Assembly: 1 Dimensions: Overall: 80cm H x 85cm W x 68cm D Seat: 58cm W x 50cm D Seat Cushion Thickness: 10.5cm Back Cushion Thickness: 9cm Overall Product Weight: 21 Kilograms Are you a trade or commercial customer? Join our trade program now.