Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Henning x Universal Standard
Madison Shirt
$148.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Universal Standard
Need a few alternatives?
Damson Madder
Kendall Ruffle Shirt
BUY
£65.00
Damson Madder
Gap
Linen Boyfriend Shirt
BUY
$69.95
Gap
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt
BUY
$128.00
Reformation
Banana Republic
The Oversized Shirt
BUY
$90.00
Banana Republic
More from Henning x Universal Standard
Henning x Universal Standard
Jones Cupro Tee
BUY
$168.00
Universal Standard
Henning x Universal Standard
Carlisle Crepe Dress
BUY
$188.00
Universal Standard
Henning x Universal Standard
Madison Shirt
BUY
$148.00
Universal Standard
Henning x Universal Standard
State Jacket
BUY
$398.00
Universal Standard
More from Tops
Abercrombie x Jen Reed
Short-sleeve Essential Tee
BUY
$17.00
$25.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie x Jen Reed
Long-sleeve Slash Top
BUY
$27.20
$40.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie x Jen Reed
Short-sleeve Satin Tee
BUY
$34.00
$50.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Henning x Universal Standard
Jones Cupro Tee
BUY
$168.00
Universal Standard
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted