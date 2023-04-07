MAC

Mac Frost Lipstick In Bronze Shimmer

$22.00

M·A·C Lipstick – the iconic product that made M·A·C famous. This formula features smooth, medium buildable coverage with a highly pearlescent and semi-lustrous finish. WHAT IT DOES: Semi-lustrous finish Medium colour payoff Highly pearlescent Packaging may vary America's #1 Makeup Brand* America's #1 Lip Color Brand* One MAC lipstick is sold every 4 seconds in North America* *Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, Makeup Unit Sales, Annual 2019