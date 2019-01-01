Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
The Bouqs
Lyric
$70.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Bouqs
Featured in 1 story
Gift To Shop For Mother's Day On Any Budget
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Bloomscape
Ponytail Palm
$65.00
from
Bloomscape
BUY
Hirt's Gardens
Moonstone Succulent Plant - Pachyphytum Bracteosum - Easy To Grow - 4" Pot
$12.08
from
Jet
BUY
Tropical Fresh Plants
10 Pcs Air Plant Tillandsia Variety Pack
$14.98
from
Etsy
BUY
Hirt's Gardens
Topsy Turvy Succulent Plant - Echeveria Runyonii - Easy To Grow - 3.5" Pots
$11.08
from
Jet
BUY
More from The Bouqs
The Bouqs
Farmer's Choice Bouqet
$39.00
from
The Bouqs
BUY
The Bouqs
Gold Rush Asiatic Lilies Bouquet
$49.00
from
The Bouqs
BUY
The Bouqs
Butterflies Bouquet
$50.00
from
The Bouqs
BUY
The Bouqs
Gift Certificate
$50.00
from
The Bouqs
BUY
More from Plants
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted