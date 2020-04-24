Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
COS
Lyocell-linen Long Seersucker Checked Dress
£89.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Lyocell-Linen Long Seersucker Checked Dress
More from COS
COS
Denim A-line Dress
$115.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Lightweight Ribbed Socks
$11.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Recycled Glass Hoop Drop Earrings
£19.00
from
COS
BUY
COS
Paper Yarn Earrings
£19.00
from
COS
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted