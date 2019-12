H&M

Lyocell-blend Blouse

£49.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

CONSCIOUS EXCLUSIVE. Straight-cut blouse in an airy, patterned weave made from a Tencel® lyocell blend. Round neckline with a small frill trim and a drawstring, concealed buttons at the front and a yoke at the back. Long trumpet sleeves with narrow elastication and a wide flounce at the cuffs. Slits in the sides.