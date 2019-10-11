Joss & Main

Lynn Wooden Entryway Bench

$168.99 $75.99

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Benches in your home decor easily fuse function and fashion, offering statement-making appeal while providing an extra place to sit when you’ve got a full house for a fancy feast or a dinner party. Take this one for example: Crafted from solid wood, this piece is perched atop four tapered legs and boasts an unfinished look for a natural motif in your space. Plus, after assembly, this product can support up to 400 lbs. Features Simple, sturdy style for a versatile design complement This item comes ready to finish (unfinished) and is without stain or sealant and is meant to be finished by the consumer. Product Details Weight Capacity: 400 lb. Main Material Main Material: Solid Wood Main Material Details: Parawood Natural Variation Natural Wood Grain Color Variation (No item has the same grain color, finish, or wood knots due to natural factors.)