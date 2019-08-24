You know what they say- the brighter the glow, the bigger the goal.
We want you to feel extra glowy AF and ready to rule the world with this luminous duo. In two golden shades, Reina and Diosa, it's perfect for everyone to wear.
Diosa – Amber with a golden metallic finish
Reina – Light gold with a warm metallic finish
Our NEW Luz & Glow Highlighter Duo gives skin the appearance of being lit-from-within. This ultra-velvety formula melts into your skin while brightening and highlighting the face for a glowing to the diosas look.
CRUELTY-FREE - VEGAN- PARABEN FREE
Net Wt. 10g ( .35oz)