Pure sophistication has become synonymous with LaPointe who takes classic silhouettes and adds unexpected detail. These high waisted pants made in the most luxurious virgin wool are no exception. With the belted high-rise waist and easy straight leg, they’re a perfect addition to your sartorial style. Pair with the matching blazer coat for a dramatic monochrome statement or keep it simple with a black turtleneck and loafers. Fits true to size. 98% virgin wool, 2% elastane Very light stretch Belted pant Semi wide leg Fits true to size Dry-clean only