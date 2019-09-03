7 For All Mankind
Luxe Vintage Sequin Boyfriend Jean In Muse
$245.00
At 7 For All Mankind
High waisted boyfriend jean gets a glamorous makeover in this mixed media jean. The slightly slouchy fit and raw hem edge contrasts with a glitzy sequin cuff that is ideal for evenings out. Featured in a light indigo wash that is faded to perfection.
More from 7 For All Mankind
DETAILS
7 For All Mankind
Luxe Vintage High Waist Ankle Skinny In Beau Blue
$215.00
from7 For All Mankind
DETAILS
7 For All Mankind
Luxe Vintage High Waist Ankle Skinny With Bronze Strip
$225.00
from7 For All Mankind