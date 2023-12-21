Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Good American
Luxe Suiting Column Trousers
$159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
The Row
Gustavo Brushed Wool-blend Pants
BUY
$805.50
$1790.00
Net-A-Porter
Good American
Luxe Suiting Column Trousers
BUY
$159.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Toteme
Wool-blend Flared Trousers
BUY
$680.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
HERON PRESTON
Cutout Trousers
BUY
$267.00
$650.00
SSENSE
More from Good American
Good American
Good Petite Girlfriend Jeans
BUY
$103.99
$139.00
Good American
Good American
Rib-knit Cropped Sweater
BUY
$149.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Good American
Good Waist Super Flare Jeans
BUY
$280.00
Good American
Good American
Good Waist Super Flare Jeans
BUY
£170.00
Good American
More from Pants
Low Classic
Black Jogger Faux-leather Pants
BUY
$188.00
$470.00
SSENSE
The Row
Gustavo Brushed Wool-blend Pants
BUY
$805.50
$1790.00
Net-A-Porter
Charo Ruiz
Black Youssy Lace Flared Trousers
BUY
$260.00
Browns
Good American
Luxe Suiting Column Trousers
BUY
$159.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted