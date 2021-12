Reebok

Lux Racer Padded Colourblock Sports Bra

C$50.00 C$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Reebok

LUX RACER PADDED COLORBLOCK SPORTS BRA (PLUS SIZE) A MEDIUM-IMPACT WORKOUT BRA WITH A RACERBACK DESIGN This pullover workout bra from Reebok is designed to support you during medium-impact activities. Speedwick fabric helps you stay cool and dry. Removable pads provide more coverage. Colorblock panels add a sporty element.