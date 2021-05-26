MAC

Lustre Lipstick

$19.00 $11.40

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

What it is: A lightweight lipstick that glides on easily, with sheer-to-medium coverage and a lustrous finish. What it does: Nourishing, shiny and weightless, this lipstick features the same formula that made the brand famous. How to use: Prep your lips with a primer before applying color. You can apply the color directly to your lips from the bullet or use a lip brush for more precision.