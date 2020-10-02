Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Storage & Organization
Anthropologie
Luster Trio Pencil Holder
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Tirrinia
Bedside Shelf Table & Storage Organizer Caddy
$31.98
$29.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Urbansize
Floating Bedside Table
$158.80
from
Etsy
BUY
iYooBo
Strawberry Milk Pencil Case
$10.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Terrace Desk Organizer
$34.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luster Trio Pencil Holder
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Workspace Monitor Stand
$100.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Hit The Slopes Pillow
$88.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Emmeline Ankle Boots
$170.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Storage & Organization
Tirrinia
Bedside Shelf Table & Storage Organizer Caddy
$31.98
$29.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Urbansize
Floating Bedside Table
$158.80
from
Etsy
BUY
iYooBo
Strawberry Milk Pencil Case
$10.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Terrace Desk Organizer
$34.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted