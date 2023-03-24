Lovense

Lush 3 App Controlled Rechargeable Love Egg Vibrator

$139.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

Spice up long-distance lovin' with Lush 3. This wireless wearable vibrator is designed to simultaneously stimulate your G-spot and clitoris with its deep, rumbly, and extra-quiet vibrations. As added bonus, It is sound-activated and can sync to music. Lovense's newest upgrade to their wildly popular Lush vibrator has oodles of enhancements on offer to improve your pleasure sessions. Not only does the smooth silicone vibe curve in to target your G-spot, the external tail is now fixed in place to ensure even more intense stimulation. Would you moan with pleasure if your lover whispered 'improved battery life'? Boasting almost 5 hours of play per charge, the Lush 3 is intent on cementing its place as your favorite bedroom buddy (after your partner, of course). Its brand-new magnetic charge point makes powering up a cinch, while its Bluetooth antenna has improved connectivity. All that, and they've cut the sound all the way down to a whisper-quiet maximum of 43 dB, 2.5 dB quieter than its predecessor. What could be sweeter? Downloading the app and giving your boo the power to control Lush from any distance, of course! The app offers unlimited vibration possibilities and can be synced to music or specific sounds. Lush 3 is totally waterproof, for enjoyment anywhere you please. Simply slather with a generous helping of top-quality water-based lube to enjoy the pleasure-inducing pulsations. Our customers say... 'My partner works away and we have had fun with the toy every day.' 'The Lush has added another level to our bedroom life.' 'This toy hits all the right spots and to know someone else is in control is such a turn on!' Winner of Good Housekeeping magazine's award for 'Best Vibrator with an App'.