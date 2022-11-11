Cuup

Lurex Brief Pack Of 3

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuup

A full-coverage silhouette that comfortably sits along the waist, the Brief combines classic lines and everyday wearability with the sparkling softness and elevated comfort of Lurex. Pack includes three pairs of the Lurex Brief (Teal Sparkle, Taupe Sparkle, Black Sparkle) Offers full back end coverage Made from Lurex for a sparkling finish that doesn’t compromise comfort or breathability Sparkling Lurex yarn floats on the face of the fabric for a smooth and soft sensation against skin