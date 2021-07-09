Underprotection

Underprotection is a Danish brand based in Copenhagen and founded in 2010. Its purpose is to create fashionable and sustainable underwear, loungewear and swimwear, only produced in certified factories. Various sustainable materials are used such as recycled polyester, organic cotton, recycled wool and lyocell. The brand mission is to show that fair fashion does not have to be boring or less fashionable, it can be combined and make all women feel beautiful and comfortable. This product meets the criteria of one or more of YOOXYGEN's sustainability attributes. Visit YOOXYGEN to find out more.