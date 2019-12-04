Duke Cannon Supply Co.

Lump Of Coal Activated Charcoal Soap – 10oz

Duke Cannon’s big lump of coal (activated charcoal soap) is the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who may or may not have made the nice list. Legend has it that St. Nicholas used to reward misbehaving children with bundles of twigs, bags of salt, and strings of garlic. Considering these alternatives, a lump of fossil fuel doesn’t sound half bad. Duke Cannon honors this holiday tradition with a premium activatred charcoal soap featuring a masculine bergamot, black pepper scent. It’s the best way to clean up after mischief and shenanigans. In appreciation of the men and women who have served our country, Duke Cannon Supply Company proudly donates a portion of proceeds to veterans causes. Made in the USA.