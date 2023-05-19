Giorgio Armani Beauty

Luminous Silk Foundation

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Giorgio Armani Beauty

Keyword Luminous Glow, Lightweight, Comfortable, Natural Finish Foundation, Longwear Benefits Medium buildable coverage Naturally luminous, airbrushed finish Oil-free For all skin types Type Fluid Foundation Achieve a radiant, natural-looking makeup look with the iconic LUMINOUS SILK foundation by Armani Beauty. LUMINOUS SILK is a multi-award-winning liquid foundation with a silky, lightweight texture that delivers all-day buildable medium coverage with a satin glow finish for naturally flawless-looking skin and a no-makeup makeup look. This oil-free foundation is formulated with exclusive Micro–fil & trade technology, a patented process that allows the pigments to lay flat on the skin’s surface for a seamless application and a natural, second-skin effect. A tried-and-true makeup artist and celebrity favorite, this hydrating foundation helps sculpt and brighten skin, improve skin texture, and blur imperfections, all while delivering a fresh, long-lasting, lit-from-within glow. Available in up to 40 shades to match every unique skin tone. Suitable for all skin types Complete your ‘Armani Glow’ with products from the LUMINOUS SILK range: Prep skin with the LUMINOUS SILK hydrating primer Correct and highlight with the multi-purpose LUMINOUS SILK concealer Enhance your glow with Fluid Sheer liquid highlighter