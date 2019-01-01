Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Luminous Silk Foundation
$64.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Giorgio Armani Beauty
Featured in 2 stories
5 Minimalist Makeup Looks To Copy ASAP
by
Jessica Chou
This Foundation Is Selling Out FAST
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Giorgio Armani
Luminous Silk Foundation
$62.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Lancôme
Bienfait Teinté Beauty Balm Sunscreen Broad Spectrum Spf 30
$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Neutrogena
Healthy Skin Glow Sheers
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Maybelline
Dream Liquid Mousse
$8.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Giorgio Armani Beauty
DETAILS
Giorgio Armani Beauty
A-line Liquid Highlighter
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Eyes To Kill Waterproof Mascara
$43.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Eyes To Kill Waterproof Mascara
$32.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Giorgio Armani Beauty
Neo Nude A-highlight
£28.00
from
Giorgio Armani Beauty
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Ilia
Color Haze Multi-use Pigment
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
DETAILS
Clinique
Cliniquefit Workout 24-hour Mascara
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
Pop and Suki
Makeup Case
$85.00
from
Pop and Suki
BUY
More from Beauty
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
16 Pro-Approved Salt Sprays To Get You Through Summer
Even in the midst of summer, when beachy waves can be attained by actually going to the beach, there are a lot of reasons to love a sea-salt spray. Can't
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted