Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
Oseree
Lumière Two-piece Bikini
£194.00
At Farfetch
Gold-toned Lumière two-piece bikini from Oseree. Swimwear must be tried on over your own garments.
Need a few alternatives?
Triangl
Melrose Bikini
$79.00
from
Triangl
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Genevieve Metallic Stretch-pvc Bikini
£285.00
from
Net-A-Porter
Triangl
Melrose - Gold
£61.17
from
Triangl
Midsommar Swim
Flower Top
$100.00
from
Midsommar Swim
More from Oseree
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
Oseree
High-waisted Lumière Two-piece
€200.00
from
Oseree
Oseree
Lumière Metallic Triangle Bikini
$232.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
Oseree
High-waisted Lumière Two-piece
$200.00
from
Oseree
More from Swimwear
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
SheIn
Plus Striped & Dot Print Monokini
£11.99
£7.99
from
SheIn
