Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Frenchie
L’ultimate Lovers Kit
$185.00
$160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Frenchie
More from Frenchie
Frenchie
Beret Condoms With Hyaluronic Acid
BUY
$23.00
Frenchie
Frenchie
Oh La La Love Lube
BUY
$24.00
Frenchie
Frenchie
The Double Entendre
BUY
$90.00
Frenchie
Frenchie
The Double Entendre
BUY
$90.00
Frenchie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted