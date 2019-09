L.K. Bennett

Lucille Raffia Clutch Bag

£75.00

At John Lewis

The accessory of the season crafted from natural raffia, the Lucille clutch is a holiday suitcase must-have. In a stylish half-moon shape, it folds over and fastens with a press stud, has a useful wrist loop and is finished with fun raffia pompoms. Pair it with white linen for a cool, crisp summer look.