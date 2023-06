Lovers and Friends

Lucille Maxi Skirt

$278.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Polyester blend Imported Dry clean only Fully lined Hidden side zipper closure Taffeta fabric with side seam slit Item not sold as a set Skirt measure approx 48.5" in length Revolve Style No. LOVF-WQ718 Manufacturer Style No. ACQ542 U23