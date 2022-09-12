Lovehoney

Lovehoney X Womanizer Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar

$195.00

Yes, it's that time of year again. Our Couple's Sex Toy Advent Calendar is back and better than ever. Bursting at the seams with toys to tickle your fancy and raise those pulses, this bountiful buzz-filled bonanza is our best yet. Take home a little of everything you could dream of (and maybe a few things you haven't considered yet), with this shareable assortment of vibrators, anal toys, bondage treats and sensory toys. There are 24 thrilling days of play to enjoy, topped off with the pièce de résistance - the beloved Womanizer Liberty - worth $99 on its own. Part of Womanizer's world-famous collection, the Womanizer Liberty uses contactless stimulation to wow those sensitive clitoral nerve endings. Whether you’re looking for ways to spice up foreplay, explore BDSM, or just have your best orgasm yet, it's the perfect present to share with the one you love to love, all month long. To enhance your experience, simply grab a bottle of your favorite water-based lube, and go forth and play. Please note: bullet vibrator is for external use only. Not for anal use. Womanizer now offers a 5-year warranty on all products What's in the box? The couple's calendar includes... Womanizer Liberty Clitoral Suction Toy Patented Pleasure Air Technology Petite travel-ready size 6 intensity levels, USB rechargeable & waterproof $99 Value Rechargeable Mini Magic Wand Vibrator Discreet & powerful for external stimulation Compact size perfect for travel​ 11 functions, USB rechargeable & splashproof​ $36.99 Value Bullet Vibrator Designed to be compatible with other toys in the collection​ Discreet, petite and rechargeable Easy-to-use push button $29.99 Value