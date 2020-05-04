United States
Erica Weiner
Love Token – “grandma”
$400.00
At Erica Weiner
Since perhaps the 13th century, people have been altering coins to make them into tokens of affection. These necklaces are inspired by our favorite antique grandmother-themed "love token", originally engraved on the back of a seated liberty dime from the 1880's. In our version, the backs are blank, but the edges still bear the grooved remnants of their past lives as American currency.