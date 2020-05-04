Erica Weiner

Love Token – “grandma”

$400.00

Buy Now Review It

At Erica Weiner

Since perhaps the 13th century, people have been altering coins to make them into tokens of affection. These necklaces are inspired by our favorite antique grandmother-themed "love token", originally engraved on the back of a seated liberty dime from the 1880's. In our version, the backs are blank, but the edges still bear the grooved remnants of their past lives as American currency.